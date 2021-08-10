Hip Injury Sidelines Mets’ Javier Baez

Tim Healey of Newsday Sports reports that Mets’ infielder Javier Baez is dealing with tightness in his left hip.

Javier Baez’s left hip tightness has become lower back tightness, Luis Rojas said. He’s feeling better than he was. He hasn’t gotten an MRI. He may or may not be available tonight. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 10, 2021

The injury is enough to keep Baez out of Tuesday’s lineup when the Mets host the Nationals. New York has lost its last four games and dropped out of first place in the NL East. The Mets are now in third place, half a game behind the Braves and 2.5 games behind the division-leading Phillies.

New York is as high as a -235 favorite with Carlos Carrasco on the mound against Washington’s Paolo Espino. Carrasco will make just his third start this season after missing four months due to a torn hamstring. Espino has moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation and has had some success as he’s pitched to a 3.66 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Despite trading away talented players like Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Max Scherzer, the Nationals still have Juan Soto, who can wreck a game single-handedly. As roughly a 2:1 underdog, you’d have to think that there’s some value on Washington at that price.

