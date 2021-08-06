Hornets Close To Signing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets are close to an agreement on a two-year deal worth $26 million.

Free agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and Charlotte Hornets are finalizing an agreement on a multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/RO2WtD7Zza — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

Oubre averaged 15.4 points last season with the Warriors and 18.7 points before that as a member of the Suns. If the agreement is finalized, he’ll be joining a Charlotte team that finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and qualified for the play-in tournament before losing to the Indiana Pacers, 144-117.

However, there’s plenty of promise in the Queen City as the Hornets are building quite a nucleus of young talent with the reigning Rookie of the Year winner in LaMelo Ball and experienced players who are in their prime like Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier.

Thus, if you’re a Hornets fan, you have to like what the team is building at the moment as they look poised to take an even bigger step forward next season. Ball seems to be the perfect player who others want to play with as he has the type of game to attract talented superstars to the Hornets.

Having said that, they still have some work to do to challenge for an NBA title as FanDuel Sportsbook lists their odds at 110 to 1.