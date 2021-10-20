Hornets Downgrade Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets announced that they downgraded Terry Rozier to questionable for their season opener against the Pacers.

UPDATE: @hornets guard Terry Rozier has been downgraded to questionable following today’s shootaround #AllFly https://t.co/a6Rf5Iot9u — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 20, 2021

On Tuesday, Charlotte listed Rozier as probable, so it’s not clear if there was a setback with the ankle he sprained last week. The fact that he’s been downgraded is a concern and could affect his playing time even if he dresses for the game. As a result, Rozier should be avoided in all lineups.

One player that could step in is the Connecticut rookie James Bouknight. Bouknight averaged 23.8 minutes in preseason and scored 15.8 points per game. He can be a volume shooter and has a $4,000 price tag in fantasy on Wednesday night.

Rozier’s injury might have also influenced the betting line. The Hornets opened as a 2.5-point home favorite, but the point spread continues to move against them. Now, some sportsbooks are offering them as low as a one-point underdog.

