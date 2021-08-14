Huascar Ynoa Will be Activated from Injured List on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves have charged up the standings, going 8-2 over their last 10 games to move into a tie for the NL East lead. Starting pitching has been critical to their success, as Braves’ starters have the 10th-best earned run average in the MLB and compiling the sixth-most wins.

Atlanta’s staff will get a big boost on Tuesday when Huascar Ynoa is expected to return to the rotation.

https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL/status/1426637059616296966

Ynoa has been sidelined with a fractured hand since May 16. The injury occurred after he was yanked from his start, in which he had given up five earned runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings pitched, punching a dugout bench in frustration. Ynoa has made a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A and immediately helps the Braves pursue a division pennant. Ynoa’s 3.06 earned run average leads all Braves starters.

Atlanta’s recent hot streak hasn’t been enough to get the Braves to the top of the betting board in division futures. They remain +170 underdogs, behind co-leaders Philadelphia Phillies, at +135. All line information is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.