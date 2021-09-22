Injuries Continue To Pile Up For 49ers

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the San Francisco 49ers were without running backs Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) for Wednesday’s practice. A third running back, Trey Sermon, was only a limited participant due to a concussion injury.

#49ers participation for today, per Kyle Shanahan: DNP: DL Armstead (adductor), DT Givens (ankle), RB Hasty (ankle), RB Mitchell (shoulder) Limited: DT Kinlaw (knee), CB Moseley (knee), RB Sermon (concussion) CB Josh Norman (ankle) will be full go. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 22, 2021

San Francisco is already without Raheem Mostert, who is done for the season with a knee injury. It has now added Chris Thompson to the practice squad with the hope of adding some depth to the running back position.

The rushing attack is a big part of the 49er’s playbook as they’ve run the ball 53.66% of the time this season.

In Week 3, they’ll host a Packers team ranked 25th in Football Outsiders Defensive Rush DVOA metric. Nonetheless, San Francisco is currently a 3.5-point favorite, and sharp bettors have already sided with the home team amidst their injuries.

