Injury Woes For Steelers Continue

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, was added to the injury report with a pectoral issue.

It’s not clear when Roethlisberger picked up the injury, nor was it brought up in any postgame reports following their 26-17 home loss to the Raiders. When Steeler’s head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday, he stated that the injury could limit Roethlisberger at practice this week. At worst, his pain threshold will likely be tested yet again. But we’ve seen plenty of instances when he’s missed approach and still played on Sunday.

Tomlin also said that the team would be prepared to make adjustments on the fly, given Roethlisberger’s injury. Either way, even if he does start, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be at 100%. If he can’t play, Mason Rudolph start in place of him.

But Roethlisberger isn’t the only new injury concern Pittsburgh is dealing with at the moment. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a knee injury on the final play in Week 2.

Johnson had a massive game on Sunday. He was targeted 12 times and finished with catches for 105 yards. Thus, the Steelers’ injury report is certainly one to keep a close eye on. However, bettors are already looking to fade them as their Week 3 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have already been bet down from 5.5 to 4.5.

