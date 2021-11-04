Is Odell Beckham Jr. Done In Cleveland?

Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reports that Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not practice for a second straight day.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from practice for the 2nd straight day, and it's still likely he's played his last ball for the #Browns, sources say https://t.co/N1i1mQdx7D — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 4, 2021

There was a chance the Browns would trade Beckham before the deadline, but his salary was likely a deterrent for teams to acquire him and still operate under the cap.

His arrival in Cleveland has primarily been a disappointment, and this season, he’s only caught 17 passes for 232 yards. He’s also yet to score a touchdown. Interestingly, Beckham leads the team with 34 targets, yet it’s Browns’ tight end, David Njoku, who has the most receiving yards with 323.

With Beckham not allowed to practice the last two days, it’s fair to assume he won’t play on Sunday against the Bengals. As a result, his time in Cleveland has likely come to an end.

Cleveland’s currently a 2.5-point underdog this Week as they head to Cincinnati. However, the drama surrounding Beckham hasn’t dissuaded sharp bettors as they’re grabbing the points with road underdogs.

