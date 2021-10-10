Isaiah Simmons Being Evaluated For A Concussion

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons‘ return to their game against the San Francisco 49ers is questionable, as Simmons is being evaluated for a concussion.

https://twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1447313450015678464

Simmons was involved in a goal line stand on fourth and goal, stuffing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance at the goal line to prevent a touchdown. The second-year linebacker immediately went to the medical tent after the play to be evaluated. Simmons recorded one tackle and half of a sack before being forced out of the contest.

Ezekiel Turner came on in relief Simmons. Turner has been used sparingly this season, appearing primarily in a special teams role. The Cardinals worked Turner into a few defensive snaps last week, and he recorded two tackles. Turner picked up where he left off last week, recording a tackle before halftime.

The Cardinals are in control of the game at the half, leading the 49ers 10-0. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest line info.