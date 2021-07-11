Italy Crowned Euro 2020 Champions

It may have taken a year longer than originally planned, but Italy has been crowned Euro 2020 Champions. The victory marks the first European Championship for the Azzurri since 1964.
Italy entered the tournament near the top of the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook with +750 odds to hoist the Henri Delaunay Trophy. They cruised through the group stage but walked a delicate line through elimination play to win it all. The Italians needed extra time in the Round of 16 to move past Austria, held on for a 2-1 victory of Belgium in the Quarters, before relying on Penalties to get past Spain in the Semifinals.
The Azzurri entered Sunday’s final against England as underdogs and once again needed the full 120 minutes and penalty kicks to secure victory. Gianluigi Donnarumma will return home a legend after allowing just four penalties on nine attempts through the tournament’s final two games, including robbing Bukayo Saka on the final attempt in the Championship Game to preserve the Italian victory.
