Jaguars Cut TE Tim Tebow

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes after spending the offseason attempting to make the Jaguars’ final roster as a tight end, his first time at the position in his career.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1427624845991370753

Tebow’s Journey To Jacksonville

Tebow spent three seasons in the NFL after a decorated collegiate career at Florida and recorded a 9-7 career record along with a playoff win. Following an unsuccessful stint in New York with the Jets, Tebow was out of the league and became a college football analyst at ESPN before an attempt at a baseball career in the New York Mets organization. Following his retirement from baseball, Tebow decided to take his shot at tight end in the NFL with the Jaguars. He did not record a catch in Jacksonville’s first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night.

Tebow released a statement thanking the franchise for giving him the opportunity. He stated, “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…”

Jacksonville Jaguars Futures Odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently +600 to win the AFC South and sit at +12000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.