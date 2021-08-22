Jalen Hurts Returns to Eagles Practice Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Jalen Hurts is back practicing at training camp. The Eagles’ second-round pick from 2020 missed the last few days, resting at home with a stomach illness.

https://twitter.com/JClarkNBCS/status/1429547830474121222

Hurts went down with a stomach issue before the Eagles’ Thursday night preseason game against the New England Patriots. Hurts wasn’t feeling well when he arrived at the stadium; he tried to play through the illness but eventually ended up at the hospital. The Eagles may have shown their cards because after Hurts was scratched from the lineup, they scratched several offensive linemen from the contest.

Philadelphia went on to lose 35-0 to the Patriots, generating just 163 total yards, with only 81 of those coming through the air.

September 12 is the first Sunday of the NFL season, and the Eagles travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles priced as +3.5 underdogs with a total set at 47.5.