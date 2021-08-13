Jalen Suggs Leaves Summer League Game With Left Hand Soreness
August 12David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Orlando Magic first-round pick Jalen Suggs has left their Summer League matchup with a sore left hand and will not return to action tonight, per The Athletic’s Josh Robbins. He had six points, two rebounds, and an assist in 11 minutes of play against the Boston Celtics.
It’s presumably a precautionary measure as the Magic are looking to avoid any further injury to their fifth overall pick at the remainder of Summer League, but it’s unknown yet as to whether he will play Sunday night against the Houston Rockets. With training camp starting in late September, allowing him to rehab what is likely a minor hand injury seems the path that Orlando prefers to take rather than push his development for the time being. Across his two previous appearances in the Summer League, Suggs was averaging 20 points, 8.5 rebounds, and three assists per game.
Jalen Suggs Futures Odds
Jalen Suggs currently sits at +650 to win NBA Rookie Of The Year in 2021-22, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.