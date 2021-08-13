Jalen Suggs Leaves Summer League Game With Left Hand Soreness

Orlando Magic first-round pick Jalen Suggs has left their Summer League matchup with a sore left hand and will not return to action tonight, per The Athletic’s Josh Robbins. He had six points, two rebounds, and an assist in 11 minutes of play against the Boston Celtics.

https://twitter.com/JoshuaBRobbins/status/1425982860641464321

Likely A Precaution For The Lottery Pick

It’s presumably a precautionary measure as the Magic are looking to avoid any further injury to their fifth overall pick at the remainder of Summer League, but it’s unknown yet as to whether he will play Sunday night against the Houston Rockets. With training camp starting in late September, allowing him to rehab what is likely a minor hand injury seems the path that Orlando prefers to take rather than push his development for the time being. Across his two previous appearances in the Summer League, Suggs was averaging 20 points, 8.5 rebounds, and three assists per game.

Jalen Suggs Futures Odds

Jalen Suggs currently sits at +650 to win NBA Rookie Of The Year in 2021-22, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.