James White’s Season Likely Over For Pats

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Patriots running back James White could miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. The injury occurred as White was tackled along the sideline in the second quarter against the Saints on Sunday.

After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

He was unable to rise to his feet and needed to be carted off the field.

This is a significant blow for the Patriots, given White’s versatility in running and passing games. The former Wisconsin product was second on the team with 12 receptions and averaged 7.8 yards per catch. He was also the fourth-most targeted (14) player and served as a reliable safety blanket for New England’s rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.

The Patriots will undoubtedly miss his presence when they welcome a familiar face in Tom Brady on Sunday. Brady and the Buccaneers are drawing the bulk of the betting action through the week. They’ve now been bet up 1.5 points after opening as 5.5 point favorite.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.