Jameson Williams Helped Off the Field in National Championship

It’s not how Jameson Williams wanted to end his time at Alabama. The Crimson Tide wide receiver helped lead Alabama to their second straight National Championship Game but had to be carted off in the field in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury.

Jameson Williams was helped off the field after an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/TXAbjigCNl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2022

Early indications are that Williams suffered ACL and MCL tears on the non-contact play; however, more information should be available after the game.

The junior wideout finished the year as one of the best receivers in the college football ranks and a top NFL prospect. This season, Williams totaled 1,507 yards on 75 catches with 15 touchdowns, ranking fifth in the nation in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdowns. Williams was expected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft, but the knee injury could change his position in the rankings.

The Crimson Tide continues to battle it out with the Georgia Bulldogs in the Championship game, carrying a 9-6 lead into halftime. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.