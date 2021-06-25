Jason Kidd Named Mavericks New Head Coach

Less than a few weeks after parting ways with former Head Coach Rick Carlisle the Mavericks have a new headman at the helm in Dallas. Jason Kidd will be the man behind the bench for next season.
The Dallas Mavericks have agreements to hire Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as their new head coach and longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison in a lead basketball operations role, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.
It was really the worst kept secret in basketball as Kidd and the Mavericks have been in negotiations all week. The former Dallas point guard has a 183-190 career record as an NBA coach and last served as the bench boss for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018. Before that, Kidd made his coaching debut with another former team of his in the Brooklyn Nets for the 2013-2014 campaign.
Dallas was on the verge of a first-round upset of the Los Angeles Clippers in this year’s playoffs after jumping out to a 2-0 series lead. They ultimately lost to Los Angeles in seven games as superstar Luka Doncic played through a neck injury. The Mavericks had a solid regular season finishing fifth in the west with a 42-30 record.
