JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson will replace Kevin Love and Bradley Beal at Olympics
July 16joecervenkaSportsGrid
The hits just keep coming for Team USA as the Toyko Summer Olympics draw closer and closer. With opening ceremonies just a week away, the national team can add Kevin Love and last season’s second-leading scorer in the league to the list of unpleasant surprises. The Americans have already been on the wrong end of shocking defeats to Nigeria and Australia and now have had to scramble for replacements.
Team USA's replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love for the Olympics: Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee. Johnson had an impressive camp. McGee is a three-time NBA champ. https://t.co/2u8Oe5RMu0
McGee seems like a bit of a surprise here as he has mostly been a role player in his NBA career. The 12-year journeyman is coming off a partial season in Denver. McGee joined his eighth team when the Nuggets acquired him for the second time in his career. After coming over from Cleveland, the 33-year-old averaged just over 13 minutes through 13 regular-season games while putting up 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. The word is Team USA really needs the size in the frontcourt.
Keldon Johnson has been working out with the team as a member of the USA Select group, so he should be ready and have little trouble fitting in. The second-year Spur played over ten minutes more per game than his rookie season, improving almost every category. He averaged 12.5 points while shooting 48 percent from the field and pulled down six boards a night in 69 games this season.
