JaVale McGee Signs with Phoenix Suns

Three-time NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medallist JaVale McGee has found a new home, as the big man has officially joined the Phoenix Suns. McGee brings an imposing defensive presence and off-court intangibles to a Suns roster looking to make another run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

https://twitter.com/Suns/status/1427352075898277910

McGee hasn’t been relied upon for offensive contributions, finishing last season with -0.1 Offensive Win Shares and an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of -3.2. He makes up for those shortcomings defensively by posting 1.0 Defensive Win Shares and a Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 1.0, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Suns will be McGee’s eighth team in the Association. McGee just finished his second tour with the Denver Nuggets after being acquired at the trade deadline. The 33-year-old helped the Nuggets to the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they were eliminated by Chris Paul and the Suns. Paul and McGee have shown they have plenty left in the tank, but they can also mentor youngsters Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

