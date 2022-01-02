Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets Record for Receiving Yards in a Bowl Game

The 2022 Rose Bowl won’t soon be forgotten. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes put on quite the display on Saturday night, punctuated by Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s monster performance. The sophomore receiver set an all-time record for receiving yards in a bowl game, hauling in 15 of 16 targets and finishing the game with 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ARE YOU KIDDING ME? 🤯 He just broke the all-time bowl game record for receiving yards (326) 😱pic.twitter.com/6JITg77iTH — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 2, 2022

Smith-Njigba had an outstanding season, finishing with the 14th-most receiving yards in the nation (1,259), going north of 100 hundred receiving yards in six of his 12 games. He and C.J. Stroud are set to return to Ohio State next season and can improve off their 2021 season. That’s a scary proposition for a team that averaged 551.1 yards per game.

The Buckeyes kicked a field goal with nine seconds left to go ahead 48-45 against the Utes, securing the victory in the Rose Bowl but failing to cover as -4 favorites.

