Jaylon Moore Starts In Place of Trent Williams Against Colts

Jimmy Garoppolo’s offensive line will look a little different on Sunday Night Football. Cam Inman confirmed that Trent Williams would not be available for the San Francisco 49ers, and Jaylon Moore would start in his place. Williams was doubtful to play due to ankle and elbow injuries.

https://twitter.com/CamInman/status/1452407616198508546

Moore was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. The rookie has played 22 offensive snaps this season, all of which came in a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that Williams departed with an injury.

The Indianapolis Colts don’t generate much pressure on opposing quarterbacks, tied for the 11th-fewest sacks in the league. Expect them to send pressure on Moore’s side of the offensive line as they look to force Jimmy Garoppolo into moving around on his injured calf.

This spread and total have been bet down throughout the week. The 49ers were -4.5 favorites yesterday, currently sitting -3.5 with the price down to -106. Similarly, the total dropped from 42.5 to 41.5. All betting info courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.