Jerami Grant Expected to Join Team USA Ahead of Tokyo Games

Grant was placed in quarantine on Thursday but has rejoined Team USA in time for their exhibition game against Spain. Grant’s return couldn’t have come at a better time, Kevin Love withdrew from the games due to ongoing calf issues, and Bradley Beal was placed in health and safety protocols and wasn’t expected to be available to the U.S.
Team USA remains shorthanded in their tune-up match against Spain. Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday continue to sort things out in the NBA Finals and when they can join their teammates depends on when the finals conclude.
The NBA is not immune to COVID-19 effects either. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer, and official Sean Wright were all unable to participate in Game 5 due to league protocols.
A limited roster isn’t scaring bettors off Team USA in the futures betting market for the upcoming Olympic Games. FanDuel Sportsbook has the U.S. as -310 chalk to win the Gold Medal in Tokyo.
