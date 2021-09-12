Jets LT Mekhi Becton Carted To Locker Room

The lineman appeared in 14 games for New York last season in his rookie year. Becton ranked 14th amongst left tackles in the NFL in true pass set grade last year and was a silver lining of an unsuccessful 2020 season. The severity of Becton’s injury is unknown and will be something to monitor, but being cart off the field is typically not a good sign and may indicate that the second-year tackle may miss some time. He was also unable to leave the field under his own power.
The Jets currently trail the Panthers 19-14 in the fourth quarter in their opening game of the season.
