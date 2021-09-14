Jets Sign LB B.J. Goodson

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the New York Jets signed free agent linebacker B.J. Goodson to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million.

Goodson will join his third team in as many years after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 14 games and finished with 91 tackles, including two interceptions.

It was a bit of a surprise that the Browns didn’t retain him after what many felt was a productive season. As a result, the former fourth-round draft pick was committed to sitting on the sidelines until he got a suitable offer.

He finally got that with the Jets.

While Goodson will is certainly a veteran who probably stayed fit during the offseason, it’ll be interesting to see how much he plays in Week 2, considering that he wasn’t involved in training camp or preseason.

The Jets will welcome the New England Patriots to MetLife Stadium for their season opener. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists New York as a 5.5-point home underdog.