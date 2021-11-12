Jets WR Corey Davis To Play In Week 10

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is cleared to play on Sunday when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills.

Coleman, Davis and AVT cleared for Sunday, according to Saleh. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 12, 2021

Davis recently missed New York’s past two games with a hip injury but returned to practice this week. The fifth-year veteran from Western Michigan is more of a deep threat, so it will be interesting to see how the Jets will plan to utilize him, given that their backup quarterback, Mike White, has more of a tendency to check the ball down.

White was named the starter on Wednesday with the Jets’ second overall pick, Zach Wilson, recovering from his PCL injury.

New York’s as high as a 13-point underdog on Sunday while the total has settled in at 47.5 across the board. This matchup looks like a complete stay away for sharp bettors as they’ve yet to show much interest in either the side or the total for the game.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.