Jets WR Jamison Crowder Tests Positive For COVID-19, Put On COVID List
September 3David.Connelly1SportsGrid
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the COVID list, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s expected that it is an isolated case, while his status for the Week 1 opener against the Carolina Panthers is now uncertain.
Crowder led the Jets in receiving yards in each of the last two seasons and although he is likely to take a step down in his role with the addition of Corey Davis, his presence is still notable in the passing game which makes this a sizeable loss. It’s unclear whether Crowder is vaccinated or not which can determine how long he will be away from the team. If vaccinated, Crowder needs to produce two separate negative tests on different days to return or, if unvaccinated, will have to wait ten days which would make him unavailable for the Carolina matchup. The receiver is also dealing with a lingering hamstring issue which is something to keep an eye on as well.
New York Jets Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
The Carolina Panthers are currently five-point favorites against the New York Jets with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
