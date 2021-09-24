Jets’ WR Week 3 Injury Update

Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports that Jets wide receivers Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Broncos.

Robert Saleh said whether or not WR Denzel Mims will be active will also be a game-time decision. "We’ll see how it all works. I’m pumped for Denzel and the week he’s had," he said. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 24, 2021

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (groin) will be a game-time decision on Sunday, according to Robert Saleh. It sounds like LB Jamien Sherwood, DE John Franklin-Myers and, of course, QB Zach Wilson are good to go. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 24, 2021

Mims caught one pass for 40 yards in Week 1 but was a healthy scratch in Week 2. His absence was certainly a surprise after he had 23 receptions for 357 yards as a rookie last season. As for Crowder, he’s been dealing with a groin injury that’s kept him sidelined for the first two games. The former Duke product is a projected starter on the Jets depth chart.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of strategy the Jets deploy in Denver, especially after the rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, threw four interceptions last week against the Patriots.

At 0-2, the Jets are still searching for their first win of the season. Teams that are winless in Week 3 are 17-21-1 straight up but 31-14 against the spread as an underdog of 3.5 points or more. On Sunday, that trend is active, with the Jets listed as a 10.5 point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook.