Jim Harbaugh to Return to Michigan in 2023

According to the school president, Santa Ono, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to the program in 2023.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/3LJzsv4zN9 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 16, 2023

After rumors started to swirl about a potential move to the NFL for Harbaugh, they should stop with this statement from Ono. Harbaugh’s name has been tossed into the NFL coaching hat for years, but it constantly ends with him returning to Ann Arbor. After coming so close to a National Championship this past season, following a semifinal loss to TCU, it makes sense that Harbaugh may see some unfinished business here.

Harbaugh has tallied a 74-25 record in eight seasons as the Michigan head coach. He has brought the Wolverines two consecutive CFP appearances, four in total, and seven bowl games. The FanDuel Sportsbook seems to like Michigan’s chances of making the CFP for a third-straight season in 2023 based on their early National Championship odds.

2023-24 FBS Championship Odds

The Michigan Wolverines currently have the fourth-shortest odds to win the 2023-24 FBS Championship at +1200, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.