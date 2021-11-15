Joe Harris Will Miss Second Half vs. Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets are down a shooting guard, as they confirmed that Joe Harris wouldn’t return to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harris suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half and is out for the remainder of the contest.

Harris played 13 minutes against the Thunder, recording three points, three rebounds, and one assist on 1-for-2 shooting. The 30-year-old was well off his typical pace, as he averages 11.9 points per game this season, starting all 13 games for the Nets.

Patty Mills will be called upon to fill the void left by Harris. Mills has appeared in every game this season, averaging 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 24.5 of court time.

The Nets are 8-2 over their past 10 games and entered tonight's contest as -9 favorites against the Thunder. They have a double-digit second-half lead over the Thunder, who have won four straight coming into tonight's contest.