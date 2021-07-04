Joey Chestnut Sets New Record at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest

The king stays the king. Chestnut took home his 14th mustard belt for winning the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eat Contest, and he did it in impressive fashion. He put down 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes, which broke his previous record of 75. That put him well ahead of his closest competitors, with Geoffrey Esper finishing second with 50 hot dogs. His wins have come over a 15-year time frame, with his only blemish coming in 2015. Matt Stonie racked up 62 hot dogs and buns, which barely gave him the victory over Chesnut. Overall, Chestnut’s run of dominance is virtually unparalleled for any competitor in their respective field.

Of course, Chestnut pulling out the victory this year isn’t exactly a surprise. He was listed as a -2500 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the rest of the field owning odds of +1000. Chestnut also hit the over on his prop bet of 73.5 hot dogs consumed, so Chestnut backers were rewarded in multiple ways.

Michelle Lesco was the favorite in the women’s competition, and she also took care of business. She finished 30 3/4 hot dogs and buns, while Sarah Rodriguez finished in second with 24.