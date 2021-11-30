Joey Slye Limited to Point-After Attempts After Injuring Hamstring in First Half

The Washington Football Team could be leaving points on the field in the second half after Joey Slye went down with a hamstring injury in the first half of Monday Night Football. Slye came up limping while chasing down Rasheem Green, who blocked his point-after attempt and returned it for two points.

WFT head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Slye would only be used for point-after attempts, with DeAndre Carter handling kick-off duties and the team abandoning field goal attempts. Slye went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts before missing the point-after.

https://twitter.com/RossJacksonNOLA/status/1465514724276129798

The Washington Football Team is locked in a tight battle with the Seattle Seahawks. WFT scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half, electing to go with a two-point conversion instead of attempting the kick. Hopefully, abandoning field goals doesn’t come back to haunt them in a low-scoring game.

Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.