Jon Rothstein Says Jay Wright is Done Coaching College Basketball Forever

Everything has a shelf life. Even running one of the pre-eminent college basketball programs in the nation. Earlier this week, longstanding Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright bid adieu to the Villanova Wildcats, a program he helped lead to multiple National Championships.

College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein joined Ben Stevens on the Morning After to discuss why he thinks Wright is done in the college ranks for good.

“I do,” Rothstein responded when Stevens asked if he thought Wright was done coaching college basketball forever. “And you know, one of the things that Jay has shared with me over the last 10 or 15 years is that he would love to take other jobs in college basketball but he also would not want to leave Villanova to take another job. He would love to take other jobs in the NBA, but he wouldn’t want to leave Villanova to take another job.”

Previously, Wright has been discussed as a coaching option close to home, rumored to be a Philadelphia 76ers head coaching target a couple of years ago. Similarly, Wright has kiddingly hinted that he would like to coach the New York Knicks if he went to the NBA.

On an old episode of @PardonMyTake, Jay Wright said he would want to coach the Knicks if he went to the NBA

Ultimately, Wright’s decision to hand over the reins to former assistant Kyle Neptune had nothing to do with greener pastures but rather a need to step away from a position he has excelled at for over 20 years. Even among college basketball coaches, Wright had a reputation for being very hands-on.

“I know from spending time with Jay this past season that he was burnt out dealing with running Villanova’s program last summer to going then and doing the Olympics in the far east with Team USA basketball and trying to juggle both,” Rothstein continued.

“I mean Jay Wright again at 60 years old has gotten into the Hall of Fame, has been part of a staff that has won an Olympic gold medal, has went to four Final Fours, and obviously has won multiple National Championships.”

The bottom line, there’s not much left for Wright to accomplish at the amateur level. As Rothstein mentioned, Wright is already in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has been to four Final Fours, and won two National Championships. With eight Big East regular-season titles (7 since 2014) and five Conference Tournament Championships (all since 2015), Wright made Villanova the premier program in the new Big East.

That’s in addition to the Olympic gold medal he won at the 2020 Tokyo games, as well as numerous individual accomplishments, which include a pair of Naismith College Coach of the Year Awards and being named the AP Coach of the Decade for the 2010s.

If not coaching what other opportunities could Wright have?

“I’m sure that he will have a plethora of offers to get into the broadcasting world,” Rothstein added.

The world is Wright’s oyster at this point, as the 60-year-old has the credentials to stay close to the game in whichever way he chooses. We’ve seen former coaches thrive as analysts and network contributors, and as discussed, Wright should have no shortage of offers. However, Wright could be biding his time before joining the professional ranks.

To the original question posed by Stevens, Wright wouldn’t be the first coach to unretire, but for now, he’s enjoying his time with his family and loved ones. They might want to get used to the sharp-dressed man at the other end of the brunch table.