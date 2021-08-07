Jonathan Schoop Signs Two-Year Extension With Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have a number of young, exciting prospects on their way to the majors over the next couple of seasons, and the Tigers want Jonathan Schoop to be a part of their development. On Saturday, the Tigers confirmed that Schoop has been signed to a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2023 season.

https://twitter.com/beckjason/status/1424130093388021767

Schoop leads Tigers qualified hitters with a .801 on-base plus slugging percentage, runs batted in with 64, hits with 121, and is tied for the team lead with 18 home runs. The 29-year-old was an all-star in 2017 with the Baltimore Orioles and spent the past two seasons with the Tigers on a pair of one-year deals.

The Tigers are scrapping their way back to relevancy, currently sitting six games below .500 and 10.0 games of the wild card. If they don’t have enough runway to compete this season, they’ll get a big boost in 2022. Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene are projected starters for the Tigers next season, ranking second and 13th in MLB’s Top Prospects.

