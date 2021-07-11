Jose Altuve Goes Shirtless After Walking Off the Yankees
July 11Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Baseball shenanigans are the best shenanigans. A day after Aaron Judge pulled his shirt closed after hitting a mammoth home run — a critical commentary on the Houston Astros cheating scandal in which Jose Altuve refused to take off his jersey after a game-winning home run in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series — Altuve returned the favor by going shirtless after a walk-off home run to beat the New York Yankees.
The Astros entered Sunday’s game as short home favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook but faced a two-run deficit after five innings. That gap widened to a 7-2 lead for the Yankees heading into the bottom of the ninth inning when the wheels fell off for the Yankees. Domingo German allowed a single and double before Chad Green came in and blew it up. Green allowed three hits and three runs before the diminutive second baseman ended the game with a three-run shot. Altuve took his shirt off after the home run to assure the Yankees that there was no buzzer present.
One thing is for sure; we will all be better if we had a Yankees and Astros postseason matchup to look forward to at the end of this season.
