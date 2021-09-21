Josey Jewell Will Miss the Rest of the Season With a Pectoral Injury

On Monday, the Denver Broncos defense was dealt a blow when it was confirmed that linebacker Josey Jewell would miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Jewell is in his fourth season with the Broncos, starting all 16 games for them last season and the first two games of this season. The 27-year-old was productive in his limited time with the Broncos, recording eight tackles, two tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection in his 82 snaps.

Justin Strnad is listed behind Jewell on the Broncos depth chart and should be in line for his first start with the team. Strnad was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Denver but missed the entire 2020 season after fracturing his wrist in training camp.

J.J. Watt may not be the best measuring stick, but the defensive end made a miraculous comeback from his torn pec muscle in 2019. The five-time All-Pro suffered the injury in Week 8, making it back in time for the playoffs and playing in two games. It’s not anticipated that Jewell replicates Watt’s super-human abilities to return in time for the end of the season.

The Broncos started 2-0 and put their perfect record on the line against the New York Jets on Sunday. The betting market favors the Broncos by a substantial margin, currently listed as -10.5 chalk against the 0-2 Jets, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.