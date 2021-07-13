Juan Soto Sets Home Run Record with 520′ Moon Shot

Juan Soto did more than knock off the betting favorite in the first round of the MLB Home Run Derby. He also set the record for the longest home run by sending a shot 520 feet into right-center field.

Soto’s blast was one of 31 dingers that helped him move past Shohei Ohtani and onto Pete Alonso in the second round. It may not have been as easy as the 31-28 final implies, though, as Soto and Ohtani needed to go to double-overtime to declare a winner.

The All-Stars were tied after the first four minutes and headed to a one-minute overtime session to figure out who would be moving on to the next round. The hitters were tied once again after the extra minute and needed a swing off, each getting only three swings to determine a winner. Soto went first, sending all three swings into the bleachers. The contest was over when Ohtani sent a liner down the first base line on his first swing.

Soto faces Alonso and Trevor Story and Trey Mancini face-off in the second-round matchups.

