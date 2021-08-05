Julius Randle Gets New Deal From Knicks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year $117 million extension with the New York Knicks. The deal will include a player option in 2025.

Randle is still only 26 years old and already has seven seasons under his belt in the league.

He originally signed with New York on a three-year deal worth $63 million. The final year of that deal also included a player option, but the Knicks have shown enough progress since acquiring Randle that he’s decided to extend his stay.

The former Kentucky product played a key role in New York finishing fourth in the conference and making the playoffs for the first time in eight years. He was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and was a second-team All-NBA recipient after averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and six assists per game.

The Knicks have prioritized keeping their core players together, with Randle, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel committing to new deals. Randle will also see some new faces as Evan Fournier, and Kemba Walker will join him in New York.

