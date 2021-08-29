Justin Fields Throws Dart For a Touchdown In Final Preseason Game
August 28Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Chicago Bears quarterback controversy doesn’t seem to be going away. Justin Fields played the first half of the Bear’s final preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, going 7-for-10 for 54 yards and one touchdown. Fields’ lone touchdown pass was a dime to tight end Jesper Horsted on the final drive before halftime.
That concludes Fields’ preseason, and he’s done everything to convince Matt Nagy and the Bears that he’s ready for the starter’s job. Throughout the preseason, Fields went 30-for-49 for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Ohio State product also toted the ball for 92 yards on 11 carries.
Nagy has been vocal from the outset that Andy Dalton would be the Bears’ starting quarterback when the regular season gets underway, but Fields has given him a number of reasons to second-guess himself. If Fields isn’t under center for the season opener, it’s just a matter of time before he gets his chance.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago’s win total listed at 7.5, with the over juiced to -120. The Bears open the regular season on September 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.
