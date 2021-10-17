Kaapo Kakko Will Not Return vs. Canadiens Due to an Upper Body Injury

The New York Rangers will play out the rest of their game against the Montreal Canadiens without the services of Kaapo Kakko. Kakko was forced to leave in the second period with an upper body.

In his final shift, the young forward was hit into the boards entering the attacking zone and didn’t return. Kakko played 6:16, recording one hit and one block before leaving the contest.

Barclay Goodrow replaced Kakko on the Rangers’ second line, skating with Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil. The Rangers turned to Alex Lafreniere to replace Kakko on their top powerplay unit. Both players will fill those spots if Kakko is expected to miss any time with an injury. Stay tuned to the Rangers post-game press conference for an update on Kakko’s status moving forward.

New York leads the Canadiens 1-0 at the second intermission.