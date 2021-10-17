Kareem Hunt Injures Calf, Not Expected to Return

Injuries are piling up for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns had their fair share of injuries coming into their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and things have only gotten worse in-game. Odell Beckham Jr. left with a shoulder injury but was able to return, only to see Kareem Hunt go down with a calf injury.

https://twitter.com/AZSports/status/1449868963396009984

Hunt went down on a non-contact play as he was clearing out of the backfield. He could not put pressure on his leg as he left the field and needed to be carted back to the locker room. D’Ernest Johnson will be the feature back with Hunt out.

The rest of today’s contest is nothing more than a formality, as the Browns trail late. The more significant issue is getting healthy for their Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Nick Chubb’s status for next week is unclear; getting Hunt healthy enough to play on three days rest seems a little too ambitious. Stay tuned to the Browns injury report over the coming days to get an idea of what to expect for Thursday.

