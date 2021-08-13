Kawhi Leonard Inks Four-Year Deal With Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has signed a new four-year contract worth $176 million, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This comes just a few months following Leonard’s torn ACL that will reportedly keep him out for “a substantial portion” of next season.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1425938002279235586

Clippers Move All-In On Kawhi

Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in 52 starts for the Clippers last season. This secures the future of the five-time All-Star in Los Angeles as the franchise eyes its first-ever NBA Championship. The agreement included a player option in his final season which means he will be a Clipper for the next three seasons. With the cross-town rival Lakers making serious off-season moves, it was paramount for the Clippers to keep up and maintain their superstar if they are going to contend in the Western Conference next season.

Los Angeles Clippers Futures Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers currently sit at +500 to win the Western Conference and +2000 to win the NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.