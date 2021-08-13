Kawhi Leonard Inks Four-Year Deal With Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has signed a new four-year contract worth $176 million, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This comes just a few months following Leonard’s torn ACL that will reportedly keep him out for “a substantial portion” of next season.
Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in 52 starts for the Clippers last season. This secures the future of the five-time All-Star in Los Angeles as the franchise eyes its first-ever NBA Championship. The agreement included a player option in his final season which means he will be a Clipper for the next three seasons. With the cross-town rival Lakers making serious off-season moves, it was paramount for the Clippers to keep up and maintain their superstar if they are going to contend in the Western Conference next season.
Los Angeles Clippers Futures Odds
The Los Angeles Clippers currently sit at +500 to win the Western Conference and +2000 to win the NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.