Kevin Gausman Signs Five-Year $110 Million Pact With Blue Jays
November 28Grant WhiteSportsGrid
If it wasn’t obvious already, the Toronto Blue Jays are in win-now mode. The Jays spent years cultivating grassroots talent and have spent the past couple of off-seasons adding pieces that help them compete in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB.
After being rumored to be in the running for one of the prized free-agent pitchers earlier this weekend, Jeff Passan confirmed that the Jays signed Kevin Gausman to a five-year $110 million deal.
Gausman set career-highs in strikeouts, innings pitched, and earned run average, helping the San Francisco Giants to the best record in the majors. His 5.2 wins above replacement was also a career-high, elevating his career rating to 16.9.
The Jays now have Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Hyun Jin Ryu as top of the rotation arms as they compete with the perennial contenders in the AL East.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jays priced with the fourth-best odds on the World Series futures board at +1200.
