Kevin Kiermaier Removed in Third Inning With Knee Injury
August 7Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left early on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiermaier is reportedly dealing with right knee soreness, and his removal was precautionary, as per Marc Topkin.
The three-time Gold Glove winner remains an invaluable defensive contributor for the Rays with a 99.3% fielding percentage, although his offensive contributions are more subdued. Kiermaier’s .623 on-base plus slugging percentage ranks 17th on the team, and he has only two home runs and 24 runs batted in through 241 at-bats.
Kiermaier has spent time on the injured list twice already this season. In April, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad injury, with another trip to the injured list with a wrist injury in May.
Brett Phillips replaced Kiermaier in the lineup, batting eighth and patrolling center field.
The Rays have a two-run cushion heading into the late innings against the O’s. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.