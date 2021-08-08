Kevin Kiermaier Removed in Third Inning With Knee Injury

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left early on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiermaier is reportedly dealing with right knee soreness, and his removal was precautionary, as per Marc Topkin.

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1424167570995822594

The three-time Gold Glove winner remains an invaluable defensive contributor for the Rays with a 99.3% fielding percentage, although his offensive contributions are more subdued. Kiermaier’s .623 on-base plus slugging percentage ranks 17th on the team, and he has only two home runs and 24 runs batted in through 241 at-bats.

Kiermaier has spent time on the injured list twice already this season. In April, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad injury, with another trip to the injured list with a wrist injury in May.

Brett Phillips replaced Kiermaier in the lineup, batting eighth and patrolling center field.

The Rays have a two-run cushion heading into the late innings against the O’s. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.