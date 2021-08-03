Knicks re-sign Nerlens Noel, Derrick Rose, and Alec Burks

The New York Knicks made a splash by signing free agent Evan Fournier to a four-year contract and are surrounding him with a solid supporting cast. The Knicks have re-signed regulars Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlen Noels.

Noel started 41 games for the Knicks last season but averaged fewer minutes than Baldwin and Rose. Rose led the three re-signees with 14.9 points; Baldwin was next with 12.7, and Noel finished with 5.1 but made his presence felt on the defensive end. The 26-year-old big man finished the season with the second-most Defensive Win Shares and led the Knicks with a Defensive Box Plus/Minus for all players that played more than nine games, as per Basketball-Reference.

With RJ Barrett and Fournier driving the offense, Noel anchoring the defense, and a strong supporting cast, the Knicks will compete night in and night out next season.

The free-agent signings have moved the Knicks up the futures board, with the Knicks currently priced at +5000 to win the ‘Ship at FanDuel Sportsbook.