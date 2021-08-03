Knicks re-sign Nerlens Noel, Derrick Rose, and Alec Burks
August 2Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The New York Knicks made a splash by signing free agent Evan Fournier to a four-year contract and are surrounding him with a solid supporting cast. The Knicks have re-signed regulars Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlen Noels.
Noel started 41 games for the Knicks last season but averaged fewer minutes than Baldwin and Rose. Rose led the three re-signees with 14.9 points; Baldwin was next with 12.7, and Noel finished with 5.1 but made his presence felt on the defensive end. The 26-year-old big man finished the season with the second-most Defensive Win Shares and led the Knicks with a Defensive Box Plus/Minus for all players that played more than nine games, as per Basketball-Reference.
With RJ Barrett and Fournier driving the offense, Noel anchoring the defense, and a strong supporting cast, the Knicks will compete night in and night out next season.
The free-agent signings have moved the Knicks up the futures board, with the Knicks currently priced at +5000 to win the ‘Ship at FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.