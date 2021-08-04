Kyle Schwarber Nears Possible Return

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports that Kyle Schwarber is starting to participate in baseball activities as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Kyle Schwarber was just on the field here in Detroit running the bases. Not full speed but looked pretty good. Getting ready to get some work at first base now. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 4, 2021

The Red Sox are cautiously optimistic about the slugger’s possible return after watching his recent progress. He also took part in fielding at first base and could be close to heading out on a rehab stint.

Schwarber was on quite a hot streak before getting the injury as he tied an NFL record with 10 home runs in twelve games. He also hit 16 home runs in a span of 18 games.

Boston is currently on a five-game losing streak, and it now trails Tampa Bay by 1.5 games in the American League East. However, it does have a three-game lead in the Wild Card race.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, you can find the Red Sox at+155 to win the division, +650 to win the pennant, and +1600 to win the World Series.