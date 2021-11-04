Lakers Injury Report vs. Thunder

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports Lakers shooting guard Wayne Ellington is listed as probable for Thursday’s home game against the Thunder.

The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against OKC: — Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable. — LeBron James and Dwight Howard are questionable. — Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 4, 2021

Ellington has yet to play this season after straining his hamstring during the preseason. Lakers center Anthony Davis is also probable (knee), while LeBron James (ankle) and Dwight Howard (neck) are questionable.

The Lakers have bounced back after starting the season 0-2. They’ve won five of their last six games and are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Los Angeles is as high as a 13.5-point favorite against a Thunder team that’s just 1-6 on the year. The total is sitting at 215 across the board. At the moment, sharp bettors have yet to show their hand on whether they’ll get involved in this game.

