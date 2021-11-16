Lakers’ LeBron James Could Return Friday

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Lakers forward, LeBron James, could return to the lineup against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

There's growing optimism that LeBron James could make his return to the Lakers vs. Boston on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM), sources tell ESPN. James has been out two weeks with an abdominal strain. Lakers start five-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2021

James missed the past two weeks with an abdominal strain, and the Lakers are 3-4 in his absence. Los Angeles is 8-7 on the season and currently in fourth place in the Pacific Division. If the season ended today, Los Angeles would be the seventh seed in the playoffs.

After losing 121-103 at home against the Bulls, the Lakers will embark on a five-game road trip beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Despite its struggles, Los Angeles still has the shortest odds to win the Western Conference at +300 and the third shortest odds to win the title at +700.

