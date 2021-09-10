Lakers Trade Gasol To Grizzlies, Memphis To Allow Him To Retire
September 10David.Connelly1SportsGrid
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a trade that will send center Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies will also receive a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash in the deal.
The 13-year league veteran spent just one season with the Lakers and averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 52 appearances. At 36 years old, the Spaniard has expressed his desire to retire and remain in Spain with his family rather than return for another season. Gasol will retire a Memphis Grizzly after formerly spending 11 seasons with the franchise as a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a Defensive Player of the Year award winner. He will finish his career with averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game and as the 2nd all-time points leader and the all-time rebounding leader in Grizzlies history.
Los Angeles Lakers Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently -5 against the Golden State Warriors with the total set at 229.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.