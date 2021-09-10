Lakers Trade Gasol To Grizzlies, Memphis To Allow Him To Retire

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a trade that will send center Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies will also receive a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash in the deal.

The 13-year league veteran spent just one season with the Lakers and averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 52 appearances. At 36 years old, the Spaniard has expressed his desire to retire and remain in Spain with his family rather than return for another season. Gasol will retire a Memphis Grizzly after formerly spending 11 seasons with the franchise as a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a Defensive Player of the Year award winner. He will finish his career with averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game and as the 2nd all-time points leader and the all-time rebounding leader in Grizzlies history.

