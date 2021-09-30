Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday’s Practice

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reports that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss another day of practice on Thursday.

Lamar Jackson (back soreness) not practicing for second straight day. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 30, 2021

Jackson continues to deal with a sore back that he likely picked up while somersaulting into the end zone in Week 2. The back injury could explain why the former MVP had a season-low seven rushing attempts against the Lions in Week 3.

Baltimore was fortunate to win the game on a 66-yard field goal despite outgaining Detroit by 102 yards. However, the Ravens only managed 15 first downs while the Lions finished with 22 in the game.

Jackson’s status could’ve also triggered a drop in the game total for Week 4.

Baltimore will head to Denver to take on a stingy Broncos defense, and the total has dropped a half-point to 44.5. Sharp bettors are likely responsible for the move here, with the total has gone under in all three of the Broncos’ games this season.

