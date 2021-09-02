LaMarcus Aldridge Nears NBA Return

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to continue his basketball career.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1433452131437195269

Aldridge had a medical scare when an irregular heartbeat was detected after not feeling well following a game. The condition forced him to retire from basketball altogether. Then in August, reports surfaced that the former Longhorn was meeting with doctors and contemplating a potential return.

Now that he’s cleared, he’ll be able to pick his next team, but there’s a chance he returns to the Brooklyn Nets.

Aldridge played only five games with the Nets after accepting a buyout from the Spurs. He averaged 12.8 points and was seen as a good fit with the team. The team even preferred him over DeAndre Jordan at the center position.

If he rejoins Brooklyn, he’ll provide much-needed depth to a roster that’s trying to make a run at its first NBA title.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Brooklyn with the shortest odds at +230.