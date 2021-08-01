Lamont Marcell Jacobs Wins Gold in Men’s 100m

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games crowned a new champion in one of the marquee events. Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs defeated the field, running a 9.80 in the Men’s 100m to secure Italy’s fourth gold medal of the games.

Jacobs entered the semifinals with +1100 odds, narrowly hanging on in his heat for a spot in the final. The Italian finished third in his heat, six one-hundredths ahead of Akani Simbine, to secure a spot running for gold. Jacobs was joined by Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse on the podium. Kerley ran a 9.84, with De Grasse coming in at 9.89; both were personal bests.

The event wasn’t without drama, though. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who won his semis heat, was disqualified for an early start out of the gates. De Grasse was last at the 25m mark but had a strong close to work past the other four athletes and finish as the bronze medallist.

