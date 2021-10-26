Lance McCullers Jr. Left Off Astros World Series Roster

The forearm strain that forced Lance McCullers Jr. out of action after the American League Division Series will keep him out of the World Series, the Houston Astros confirmed.

McCullers last pitched in the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, starting Games 1 and 4. The former All-Star pitched 10.2 innings across those two starts, allowing one earned run on nine hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Those innings were in addition to the 162.1 McCullers hurled throughout the regular season, finishing with the second-most innings on the Astros.

Frambez Valdez, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, and Zack Greinke started in the ALCS and remain on the Astros World Series roster.

Pitching has been an issue for the Astros this postseason. Houston pitchers have combined for a 4.50 earned run average, allowing 1.34 walks and hits per inning pitched and the second-most homeruns. Those deficiencies have been offset by a torrid offense that is scoring 6.7 runs per game.

The World Series starts tomorrow when the Astros host the Atlanta Braves for Game 1. The Astros are -136 favorites on Tuesday and -150 favorites to win it all, per FanDuel Sportsbook.